Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) tweeted Saturday evening that it is Israel's duty to support the Ukrainian Jewish community in its time of trouble.

"I spoke this evening with Rabbi Wolff from Odessa and Rabbi Vishitzki from Kiev, as well as the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky," Shai tweeted.

"The two rabbis expressed great concern for the community members and described a worrying situation. Many have already evacuated and many more are trying to do so."

Shai added: "I noted that the Diaspora Ministry has allocated NIS 10 million in financial support for the community and will continue to assist as needed."

"This is our duty in Israel, the state of the Jewish people," he concluded.