Israel’s Diaspora Ministry on Friday announced an emergency aid package to Ukrainian Jewish community.

Diaspora Minister Dr. Nachman Shai (Labor) made the official call Friday morning to immediately transfer emergency aid in the amount of 10 million NIS to assist Ukraine’s Jewish community.

This decision comes from the unique mandate of the State of Israel, and in particular its Diaspora Ministry, as the nation-state of the Jewish people, to support Jewish individuals and communities in harm's way.

In recent weeks, Minister Shai and his team have been in ongoing contact with Jewish community leaders and partners in Israel and on the ground to monitor the evolving situation and evaluate needs. According to the Diaspora Ministry, "It’s become quite clear at this stage that both immediate and ongoing support are needed."

"We are following developments in the area with great concern," Shai said. "Our hearts are with the Jewish people of Ukraine. We will continue to closely monitor the needs and developments in the field, and respond accordingly."

He added: "Support will focus on four main efforts: 1. Security - In emergencies there tends to be a sharp rise in anti-Semitism, as well as looting and rioting, which can impact Jewish centers. As such, there is a need to step up security efforts. 2. Food and medicine. 3. Absorption of refugees - in the event of an evacuation, there will be a need to organize shelter and accommodations. 4. Transportation - to organize the transfer of individuals to safe locations."

"It should be noted that similar assistance was provided by the Ministry to Ukraine in 2014."