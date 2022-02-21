Israel's Defense Ministry, the IDF, and the Rafael company have successfully completed a series of tests for maritime version of the "Iron Dome" missile defense system.

The "Protective Dome" intercepts were fired from the Sa'ar 6 vessel.

Soldiers from the Missile Boats Shayetet led the activation of the system, prior to declaring initial operational abilities on the vessels.

The series of tests simulated several possible threat scenarios, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs.

The Protective Dome abilities are a significant addition to Israel's ability to defend itself and to maintain its maritime supremacy in the region.