The British Labour Party has come under fire for reportedly considering dropping Israeli made anti missile systems from Britain’s proposed “Iron Dome” defense in an effort to appease pro-Palestinian MPs.

According to insiders quoted by The Mail on Sunday, ministers are weighing a shift away from the Tel Aviv based Rafael control and command system—currently used in all seven existing Sky Sabre units—in favor of a Norwegian NASAMS alternative. Critics suggest the move is motivated more by political correctness than technical merit.

The Ministry of Defense has denied any final decision to abandon Israeli components, but the revelation comes amid growing pressure from Labour MPs on Keir Starmer’s leadership. Those MPs are urging tougher policies against Israel, including suspension of arms exports and official recognition of Palestine. French President Emmanuel Macron, due in London this week, has reportedly pressed for faster recognition of Palestinian statehood.

A security source told The Mail on Sunday: “Keir Starmer doesn’t want to be seen to be close to Israel on defense. He’s terrified of the Palestinian lobby… and he’s wary of [Attorney General] Richard Hermer saying they’re complicit in helping Israel break international law.”

Under current plans, the UK’s Strategic Defense Review includes up to £1 billion in new funding for homeland air and missile defense as well as cyber protection. The MoD intends to upgrade and expand the Sky Sabre medium range mobile air defense systems. Rafael’s command and control tech is currently integral to those systems.

Veteran defense specialist and cross bench peer Lord Walney issued a sharp rebuke, stating:

“It would be inexcusable if tried and tested Israeli components were no longer used simply for politically convenient reasons.”

As former chair of Labour Friends of Israel, Lord Walney added that as global instability rises, Britain cannot afford to compromise on defense quality.

Echoing that stance, Lord Austin, the government’s trade envoy to Israel, recently told the House of Lords that “the RAF would not be able to get its planes off the ground without Israeli technology,” and that British troops in Iraq and Afghanistan would have faced heavier casualties without it.

The Ministry of Defense reaffirmed last night: "No procurement decision to switch to NASAMS has been made."