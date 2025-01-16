The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, and Rafael CEO, Yoav Tourgeman, signed today (Thursday) the first contract under the US aid package given during the recent war. The aid package, totaling $8.7 billion, was approved by the US Congress in April of 2024 and includes a dedicated $5.2 billion allocation to strengthen Israel’s air and missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome Defense System, the David’s Sling Weapon System, and the high-powered Laser Defense System, currently in advanced stages of development.

The signing ceremony, held at the IMOD’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, was attended by the head of the IMOD’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold; Head of the IDF Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel; Rafael Senior VP and Head of Air Defense Systems Division, Shlomo Toaff; and other senior officials.

The contract signing was made possible following negotiations led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) Director, Moshe Patel, in collaboration with the head of Israeli Programs at the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), as well as Rafael, the IMOD’s Finance Department, and its Legal Advisor’s Department. Under the contract terms, Rafael will supply the IMOD and IDF with a significant amount of Iron Dome interceptors.

The Iron Dome Defense System, developed in Israel and produced in collaboration with the US government, is designed to defend against short and medium-range rocket and missile threats and UAV threats. During the recent war, the system demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving outstanding interception rates and providing significant protection to the Israeli home front against rocket, missile, UAV, and cruise missile attacks. The system integrates groundbreaking technologies and is considered one of the world's most advanced air and missile defense systems.

Rafael is the primary contractor for developing and producing the Iron Dome Defense System, in collaboration with ELTA Systems, a division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and mPrest Defense. The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is a key partner in the production of components for the Iron Dome Defense System as well as in co-development and co-production of the Arrow Weapon System and David’s Sling Weapon System. The strategic cooperation between MDA and the IMDO in the IMOD’s DDR&D ensures the technological superiority of Israel’s air and missile defense.

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir: "The signing of the Iron Dome contract is a central component in an unprecedented scope of effort, led by the IMOD together with Rafael and other defense industries, for force build-up and strengthening while fighting. This is made possible thanks to the US aid package, whose details we recently finalized in Washington, and for this, we thank the senior US administration officials. The Iron Dome system has transformed the battlefield, protected critical infrastructure, and saved many civilian lives. The deal we signed today will further enhance and expand the system's capabilities. I want to thank Rafael, its management, and employees for their enormous contribution to strengthening the IDF's qualitative military edge, only a fraction of which has been revealed to date."

Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold: "The contract for expanding the procurement of Iron Dome interceptors is critical in ensuring Israel's security against the numerous threats surrounding it. The system, developed over the years by the IMOD's DDR&D and Israel's defense industries, exemplifies Israel's technological superiority and long-term investment in research and development. During the recent war, the system demonstrated its exceptional capability in saving lives and protecting cities and infrastructure, undergoing dozens of operational updates as a result of daily learning and engagement. The American assistance in air defense is a manifestation of strong strategic partnership, enabling Israel to maintain its security and technological advantage while significantly strengthening the local economy and Israeli defense industries."

Rafael CEO, Yoav Tourgeman: "Rafael welcomes the procurement contract and the collaboration with the US Missile Defense Agency and the IMOD's DDR&D. Rafael's air defense systems, Iron Dome and David's Sling, have repeatedly demonstrated their exceptional capabilities in intercepting the wide range of threats against Israeli citizens since the war began. The expansion of procurement represents another vote of confidence in the Iron Dome system and its continuously upgrading capabilities in the face of threats, and we at Rafael will continue to work decisively to fulfill our mission of being a significant pillar in the state's security."