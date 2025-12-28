In an official ceremony held Sunday morning at the Rafael facility, the IDF formally received the advanced “Or Eitan” laser interception system-the world’s first operational laser system designed to neutralize aerial threats using high-powered laser technology.

The system was developed by the Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development in cooperation with Rafael. It has demonstrated its capabilities in an extensive series of tests, successfully intercepting rockets, mortar shells, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Or Eitan” is expected to be integrated into Israel’s multi-layered air defense array, serving as a complementary capability alongside existing systems, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Arrow system.

During the ceremony, Dov Oster, one of the system’s developers and the father of the late Capt. Eitan Oster, who was killed in action in southern Lebanon and after whom the system is named, offered the traditional ‘Shehechiyanu’ blessing.

Minister Israel Katz said the achievement “changes the rules of the game and sends a clear message to all our enemies: do not test us-neither in nearby arenas nor in distant ones. Anyone who does will pay a heavy price.”

מערכת הלייזר צילום: דוברות משרד הביטחון

Director General of the Ministry of Defense Amir Baram described the handover as a significant milestone, marking the transition from development to serial production.

Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said the system represents a major achievement and a direct continuation of long-standing cooperation aimed at ensuring Israel’s security.

Rafael Chairman Dr. Yuval Steinitz concluded, “Today, Israel becomes the first country in the world to field an operational laser defense system. This is a global scientific breakthrough made possible by Rafael’s unique adaptive optics technology.”