White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden would convene his National Security Council on Sunday for a discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

“President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said in a statement.

“This afternoon, the President received an update on the Vice President’s meetings at the Munich Security Conference with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, European Commission President von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, leaders of the Baltic states (Prime Minister Kallas of Estonia, President Levits of Latvia, and President Nauseda of Lithuania), Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece, and leaders of other Allies and partners,” she added.

Biden told reporters on Thursday that there are indications that Russia still intends to invade Ukraine, and announced that he does not intend to talk at this stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The President added that an invasion may occur in the next several days.

Meanwhile on Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that evidence suggests Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945".

"All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun," Johnson told the BBC's Sophie Raworth in an interview which will air in full on Sunday morning.

Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Johnson said.

The comments came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to begin sanctioning Russia now, rather than wait for an invasion.

Noting the repeated American declarations that an attack on his country would occur within days, Zelensky asked, “What are you waiting for?’’