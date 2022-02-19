Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday urged allies to begin sanctioning Russia now, rather than wait for an invasion.

Noting the repeated American declarations that an attack on his country would occur within days, Zelensky asked, “What are you waiting for?’’

Despite warnings that his absence from Kyiv might give Russia an opportunity to strike, Zelensky attended the annual Munich Security Conference.

Speaking there before a large audience, he emphasized, "We don’t need your sanctions after" the economy collapses and "parts of our country will be occupied."

He described European security architecture as "brittle" and "obsolete," noting the Russian occupation of Crimea since 2014.

When Zelensky requested that the US and allies impose sanctions, he was told that sanctions would only be imposed after Russia invades Ukraine.

"You are telling me it's 100 percent that the war will start in a couple of days. Then what are you waiting for?" he demanded. "We don't need your sanctions after bombardment will happen."

"Today even the question of just making it public - the list of sanctions - for Russia to know what happens if they start the war, is not being answered. That causes doubt these sanction will be even implemented if Russia escalates further."

When Zelensky had an issue with his headphones, he attempted to crack a joke, saying, "Just a second, I think cyberattack."

He added, "Could you please give another one for translation. You see, Russians are not here, but they are here."