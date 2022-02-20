British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that evidence suggests Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945".

"All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun," Johnson told the BBC's Sophie Raworth in an interview which will air in full on Sunday morning.

Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Johnson said.

"People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail," he said speaking from Munich, where world leaders are meeting for the annual security conference.

Asked whether a Russian invasion is still thought to be imminent, Johnson said, "I'm afraid that that is what the evidence points to, there's no burnishing it.

"The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun."

"I'm afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," he warned.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to begin sanctioning Russia now, rather than wait for an invasion.

Noting the repeated American declarations that an attack on his country would occur within days, Zelensky asked, “What are you waiting for?’’

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have mounted in recent weeks, after Russia amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, however, Russia announced that some of the soldiers on the Ukrainian border had been recalled to their bases.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that there are indications that Russia still intends to invade Ukraine, and announced that he does not intend to talk at this stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden added that an invasion may occur in the next several days.

The President's remarks came as Moscow expelled US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman, one of the top American diplomats at the US Embassy in Moscow.