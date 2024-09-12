The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel published a statement on Thursday urging Jewish pilgrims not to travel to the town of Uman for Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year).

"The Cherkasy Regional Military Administration urges Hasidim to refrain from the Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman!" the Embassy wrote.

Every year, Jews from around the world travel to the town of Uman, Ukraine, to spend the Rosh Hashana holiday at the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who told his followers to do so.

In its statement, the Embassy quoted the Head of the Cherkasy region Ihor Taburetz, stating: "As in the previous years of the war, first of all, we recommend pilgrims to consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman. Regular Russian attacks and damage to civilian objects, provocations are Ukrainian everyday life, unfortunately...”

The statement continued: Earlier, the U.S. Department of State recommended that U.S. citizens not travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the annual pilgrimage to Rebbe Nachman's grave during Rosh Hashanah."

The Embassy noted: "Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Uman has been the site of multiple Russian missile attacks. Russian airstrikes have hit civilian buildings and critical infrastructure, including houses of worship, often with little or no warning. Local authorities have advised that Uman does not have enough air raid shelters to accommodate all anticipated travelers to the pilgrimage. Ukraine remains under martial law, with curfew and movement restrictions that would also affect pilgrims to Uman."