US President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that there are indications that Russia still intends to invade Ukraine, and announced that he does not intend to talk at this stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden told CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond that the chances of an invasion are high because they have not moved any of their troops out. They have moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine."

Biden added that an invasion may occur in the next several days.

The President's remarks come as Moscow expelled US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman, one of the top American diplomats at the US Embassy in Moscow.

The US is reportedly preparing to respond in kind.

Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has been summoned to a reprimand at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in Kiev, following Israel's request from Russia to help evacuate its civilians and diplomatic staff from Ukraine in the event of war. The Ukrainians were furious at the appeal and claimed it constituted an acceptance of the Russian invasion of their territory.

Russia has set a list of demands for calm: Ukraine must respect the Minsk agreement that regulates relations between the separatists in its territory and Ukraine, and the US must withdraw all its forces from Eastern and Central Europe. Russia is also demanding the US and Western countries stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"There is no Russian invasion of Ukraine nor is there such a plan," the Moscow Foreign Ministry said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that according to the evidence on the ground, Russia was preparing for an "invasion that was about to take place" and that "this is a crucial moment."

According to the Reuters report, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken changed his schedule at the last minute to attend the special session of the UN Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine.