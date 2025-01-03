Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism on Thursday that US President-elect Donald Trump's "unpredictability" could play a key role in ending his country’s ongoing war with Russia, AFP reported.

"He's very strong and unpredictable, and I would really like to see President Trump's unpredictability apply to Russia. I believe he really wants to end the war," Zelensky was quoted as having stated in an interview with Ukrainian television.

Trump, set to assume office on January 20, has pledged to bring the nearly three-year conflict to a close within "24 hours" of taking power.

Zelenskyy recently suggested that Russia's war in Ukraine could conclude "faster" once Trump assumes office as US President.

“The war will end faster with the policy of this team that will now lead the White House,” he said, referencing the incoming Trump administration.

“This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them,” the Ukrainian President added.

Since the November election, Zelensky has worked to establish a rapport with Trump and his team, amid apprehensions that the new administration could reduce or terminate the crucial US military aid on which Ukraine relies.

Previously, there were tensions between the two men. Last July, Zelenskyy responded to Trump’s claims and said that his desire to end the war “should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and as I assume, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities.”

“If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words to make us give up our territories, well, I think, in this way, Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes, but we would not agree,” added the Ukrainian President.

However, after Trump was elected to a second term in the White House, Zelenskyy issued a statement in which he congratulated Trump and said he appreciated Trump’s commitment to peace through strength.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together,” said Zelenskyy.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States,” he added.

"I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States."

In Thursday’s interview, Zelenskyy also voiced support for the idea of France deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia. However, he emphasized that such an initiative should be a step towards Ukraine joining the NATO military alliance.

"We support this initiative, but France alone is not enough. We would not want it to be one or two countries if it comes to this initiative. It should definitely be on the way to NATO," Zelensky explained, as quoted by AFP.

The Ukrainian President acknowledged the strain on Ukraine's armed forces, as they continue to face relentless pressure from Russian forces on the front line.

"They are pressing and the guys are tired," he admitted.

According to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces gained approximately 4,000 square kilometers of territory in Ukraine last year. This advance underscores the challenges that Kyiv’s military faces, including chronic manpower shortages and fatigue.