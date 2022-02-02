A magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in Cyprus on Wednesday evening and was also felt in Israel.

There are no reports of injuries or damages.

The Home Front Command said that the earthquake occurred at 11:03 p.m. Israel time, 388 km northwest of Nahariya, in the Cyprus area.

"An earthquake warning was not activated, as it is not an earthquake that endangers the residents of Israel," it added.

About a week and a half ago, residents of northern Israel reported feeling an earthquake.

According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Tiberias, Tzfat, Yavne'el, Haifa, and the Krayot.

The quake, which measured at 4.1 magnitude, was felt in Jordan as well as in Israel. Its epicenter was reported to be south of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

A day later, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was again felt in Israel.

There were no injuries or damages in either earthquake.

In early January, an earthquake that occurred in Cyprus was also felt in Israel.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake measured at 6.4 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles).

The earthquake was felt throughout Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Haifa and Rehovot. There were no reports of injuries or damages.