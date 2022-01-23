Residents of northern Israel on Saturday night reported feeling an earthquake.

According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Tiberias, Tzfat, Yavne'el, Haifa, and the Krayot.

The quake, which measured at 4.1 magnitude, was felt in Jordan as well as in Israel. Its epicenter was reported to be south of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

There have been no reports of injuries or damages.

Earlier this month, an earthquake occurring in Cyprus was also felt in Israel. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake measured at 6.4 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles).

The earthquake was felt throughout Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Haifa and Rehovot. There were no reports of injuries or damages.