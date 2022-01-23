For the second time in recent hours, another earthquake was felt in the north of the country.

The additional earthquake, which took place Sunday afternoon, was of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. The focus of the noise was 16 km southeast of Tiberias.

Following the quake, Beit She'an municipality workers were evacuated from offices as part of earthquake procedures. After about ten minutes they returned to offices.

The quake came after residents of northern Israel on Saturday night reported feeling an earthquake.

According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Tiberias, Tzfat, Yavne'el, Haifa, and the Krayot.

The quake, which measured at 4.1 magnitude, was felt in Jordan as well as in Israel. Its epicenter was reported to be south of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).