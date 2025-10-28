A powerful earthquake struck western Turkey late Monday night, causing several previously damaged buildings to collapse in the town of Sindirgi, located in Balikesir province, reported the Associated Press.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported the quake measured 6.1 on the Richter scale and struck at 22:48 local time at a shallow depth of 5.99 kilometers.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that at least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed as a result of the tremor. These structures had sustained damage in an earlier earthquake. Two individuals were hospitalized due to panic-related falls.

“So far, we have not identified any loss of life, but we are continuing our assessment,” said Sindirgi district administrator Dogukan Koyuncu in a statement to Anadolu news agency.

The quake was felt across several provinces, including Istanbul, Bursa, Manisa, and Izmir. Haberturk television reported that many residents remained outside, too frightened to return to their homes.

Sindirgi was previously hit in August by another 6.1 magnitude quake, which claimed one life and injured dozens. Since then, the region has experienced multiple smaller tremors.