Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) spoke with Channel 13 News about the New Year's party he attended maskless, in defiance of government guidelines.

Footage from the party was uploaded to Instagram by the Roll's partner, singer Harel Skaat. Shortly afterwards, Skaat deleted the story. A few days after the party, Skaat, and then Roll, were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I think that on the level of personal example, I should have set a better personal example. I think that that is part of our job," Roll said. "It's also to examine ourselves and say, 'Okay, maybe in hindsight I should have done differently and avoided the party."

Roll is one of six deputy ministers in the current government. When asked if deputy ministers are necessary, he said, "Do I think that my position is critical for the Foreign Ministry? Absolutely yes. I have the merit to lead the fight against de-legitimization and to improve Israel's image in the world."

"I don't feel that I need to justify my appointment. I feel that I need to do my job. I feel that we all saw during Operation Guardian of the Walls the fact that we do not have good enough PR."

When asked about Lapid's reprimand following the party, Roll said, "That wasn't a reprimand. We spoke about how it looks to the public and the importance of public figures truly serving as good examples."