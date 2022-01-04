Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) has been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after he danced maskless at a crowded New Year's party.

Roll underwent a coronavirus test on Monday night, after his partner, singer Harel Skaat, was exposed to a confirmed carrier during one of his performances.

The results of the test, which arrived Tuesday, showed that Roll had been infected. Roll is now quarantining.

Roll worked in a "capsule" system to prevent largescale exposure, in accordance with Foreign Ministry guidelines, a statement said. Everyone who came in contact with him will undergo a coronavirus test on Tuesday.

Roll did not attend Yesh Atid's party meeting on Monday evening, nor did he come in contact with Knesset members this week.