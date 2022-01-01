Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) was documented Friday night dancing at a crowded New Year's party with no mask - despite the rise in COVID-19 infections.

The footage was uploaded to Instagram by Roll's partner, singer Harel Skaat. A short time later, Skaat erased the story.

"This was a private event in accordance with the guidelines," a statement from Roll's office said. "The participants presented negative coronavirus tests."

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) called on the head of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee not to hold a discussion Sunday on the proposed coronavirus guidelines.

"The severe lawlessness with which the Deputy Foreign Minister acted shows that it is not worthy of the Knesset's and public's faith," Arbel said. "There cannot be one law for civilians and the other for elected officials."