Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll responded Thursday evening to CNN's report which claimed that IDF forces deliberately targeted Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh in Jenin two weeks ago.

"CNN ’s investigation, which claims that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in a “targeted attack”, is biased and full of inaccuracies," Roll said.

"The IDF operates solely to prevent terror attacks against Israelis, and this was the aim of the action in Jenin on the day of the incident.



"The report ignores the fact that it is impossible to determine the source of the fire without a forensic examination of the bullet, which the Palestinian Authority refuses to provide. We once again call for a joint investigation. What are they trying to hide?" he said,