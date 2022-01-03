Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Sunday with Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and clarified to him that public figures are expected to set a personal example to the public.

The conversation between the two took place after Roll violated the government’s recommendations regarding gatherings and was documented dancing without a mask at a crowded New Year’s Eve party despite the rise in cases of COVID-19.

Footage from the party was uploaded to Instagram by the deputy minister's partner, singer Harel Skaat. Shortly afterwards, Skaat deleted the story.

Roll's office said, "This is a private event that took place in accordance with the guidelines, the participants presented a negative COVID-19 test."

Skaat was asked about the party in a television interview on Sunday morning and would only say, "I am married to Idan Roll, my beloved husband, who is also the Deputy Foreign Minister. He has an excellent set of spokespersons who can provide all the answers."