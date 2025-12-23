Strike on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson

The IDF on Monday eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who operated to advance terror attacks against IDF troops, and operated to reestablish Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

From an initial review, it was found that one of the terrorists eliminated during the strike simultaneously served in the Lebanese intelligence unit. During the strike, two additional terrorists were eliminated, including one who operated in Hezbollah's aerial defense array in the area of Sidon.

The IDF strongly condemned the cooperation between the Lebanese military and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and said it will continue to operate to eliminate any threat against civilians in the state of Israel.

The IDF emphasized that it operates against terrorists in the Hezbollah terrorist organization who operate to reestablish terrorist infrastructure, which constitutes a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.