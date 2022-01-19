The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on three businessmen with ties to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Treasury Department added Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame, and their company Dar Al Salam for Travel & Tourism, to its sanctions list, the department said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"Through businessmen like those designated today, Hezbollah gains access to material and financial support through the legitimate commercial sector to fund its acts of terrorism and attempts to destabilize Lebanon's political institutions," the Treasury added.

Tuesday's action requires all property owned by the three men and their business that is in the United States to be blocked and reported to the department, and that all transactions related to the property by US citizens be prohibited.

In recent months, the United States has placed sanctions on several Lebanese officials linked to Hezbollah.

This has included sanctions against two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers allied with the terrorist organization: Ex-finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and the former public works and transportation minister, Youssef Fenianos.

In addition, Washington sanctioned Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah.

In September, the US, in coordination with Qatar, sanctioned seven people, including Qatari nationals Ali al-Banai and Ali Lari, who were said to have secretly sent tens of millions of dollars to the Lebanese-based terrorist organization.