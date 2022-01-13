Five people were injured Wednesday night in an apartment fire in the southern city of Kiryat Malakhi.

Firefighters arriving at the scene evacuated an unconscious five-year-old and a partially conscious 40-year-old woman from the apartment. A man of 40, a 13-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy are in moderate condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Michal Seido and Amichai Miller said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw the building engulfed in smoke, which was coming out of the windows of an apartment on the third floor."

"The firefighters evacuated five family members from the apartment, a man and woman of about 40 and three children. A man of about 40, a girl of about 13 and a boy of about 10 were fully conscious and suffering smoke inhalation. A boy of about five was unconscious and the woman of about 40 was partially conscious.

"We provided the injured with lifesaving medical treatment, including sedation and artificial respiration, and evacuated them urgently to the hospital, with two of them in serious condition and three in moderate condition."