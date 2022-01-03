One person was killed early Monday morning in an apartment fire in the central city of Ramle.

The fire, which broke out in a third-floor apartment, was reported to the Fire and Rescue Services at 2:40a.m. Monday morning. Four firefighting teams were sent to the scene to extinguish the flames.

During their work at the scene, a dead body was found. The firefighters extinguished the flames and ensured there were no others trapped in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Shortly afterwards, at around 4:00a.m., a fire broke out in an apartment in Bat Yam.

Firefighting teams arriving at the scene identified the fire in the third floor of the building, and the stairwell was hot and filled with smoke.

A search revealed four people, who were evacuated. Three of them were transferred to hospitals by Magen David Adom (MDA), with one person in serious condition and the other two suffering only light injuries.

A fire investigator called to the scene determined that the fire had broken out due to an electrical failure.