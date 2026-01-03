Firefighters from the Binyamin region responded Friday night to a fire that broke out in an apartment in the settlement of Neria in the Binyamin area.

The teams dispatched to the scene noticed heavy smoke coming from the house and identified the source of the fire in the apartment’s living room.

Upon arrival, the incident commander, Chief Fireman Officer Kobi Levi, divided the teams to carry out firefighting operations and search for anyone trapped inside. Firefighters also worked to release the smoke from the building.

Levi stated, “From an initial questioning of the family, it appears that in the middle of the night they heard the smoke detector alarm, recognized the fire, and exited the house, thereby preventing a major disaster."

He added, “Install smoke detectors and save lives! We see in practice how the smoke detectors alert us to the start of a fire, allowing us to escape and get our loved ones out!"