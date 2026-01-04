צפו: ילד בן 7 חולץ מבור כבאות מחוז יו"ש

Firefighters from the Binyamin Region, assisted by the Samaria District Special Rescue Squad, rescued a seven-year-old boy on Sunday who was trapped in a 14-meter-deep (46 ft) pit in Ahiya in the Shiloh hills.

An initial investigation found that the child climbed into the pit on his own and was then unable to climb out.

The teams that responded to the scene acted quickly to create an advanced rope system to safely climb into the pit and rescue the child.

Shift commander Battalion Chief Tzahi Ben Aharon described the cooperation between the forces at the scene: "The teams that arrived at the scene worked quickly to rescue the child before nightfall. Upon arrival, the teams contacted the child, calmed him, and explained the rescue process."

"The rescue worker then entered the pit and harnessed the child to the rope system. The firefighters rescued the child, who was in good condition."