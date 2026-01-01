לכודים חולצו מהצפה סמוך למעבר צופים דוברות כבאות והצלה מחוז יו"ש

Firefighters from the Samaria region worked on Thursday to rescue two individuals from vehicles that were flooded near the Tzofim Checkpoint in Samaria, after they got caught in flood while driving on the road.

Crews that arrived at the scene found the vehicle and an elderly man in distress inside it. The firefighters used dedicated water-rescue equipment, including life vests, and quickly conducted the rescue.

A woman who was in a nearby car was also rescued and taken to safety.

Captain Amos Cohen, who oversaw the response, stated: "Upon arriving at the scene, we understood that we must act quickly to carry out the rescue. We assessed the situation by testing the flow of the water and determining the best way to reach the rescuee while ensuring his safety and the safety of the rescue team."

He added that "a fire engine reached the rescuee's vehicle, and after that a rescuer got off and passed the elderly gentleman to the fire engine, and from there to a safe location."