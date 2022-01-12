MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming the latest Knesset member to have contracted the virus.

“Friends, I just informed the faction that I, like many of us, am positive for COVID. I feel okay, I had a bit of a fever. I think it's going to be okay, a hug to you all and go get vaccinated,” she tweeted.

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tested positive for the coronavirus. His office said that "Minister Lapid is staying in his home in isolation and feeling well."

Lapid is the second minister to be infected with the virus in the current wave. He was preceded by Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Over the weekend, MKs Etty Atia (Likud), Haim Katz (Likud) and Yoav Ben Tzur (Shas) tested positive for COVID-19.

Israel has seen record breaking numbers of new cases of the virus in recent days. On Monday, Israel set a new record for daily COVID diagnoses, with a total of 37,887 new cases across Israel.