Israel set a new record for daily COVID diagnoses Monday, marking seven days in a row of record-breaking new case numbers.

A total of 37,887 new COVID cases were reported across Israel Monday, the Health Ministry said Tuesday morning.

The number of new reported cases is up from 31,208 on Sunday, itself a record-breaking day.

There are now 185,753 active known cases of the virus across Israel. Of those, 163,618 were diagnosed in the past week.

The test positivity rate also climbed Monday, rising to 12.71%. A day before, 11.38% of tests came back positive, compared to 9.13% on Saturday. Monday’s positivity rate is the highest level recorded since September 2020

The number of patients with COVID who are listed in serious condition rose to 247 Tuesday morning, up from 223 Monday, while the total number of hospitalized COVID patients fell from 814 Monday to 698 on Tuesday.

Thus far, a total of 1,618,911 people have been diagnosed in Israel with COVID since the pandemic began, or roughly one out of every six Israelis.

While the number of new cases has risen dramatically over the past four weeks, the number of new COVID-related fatalities remains low.

Over the past month, Israel has averaged between one-to-two new COVID-related deaths per day, compared to a peak of 65 deaths per day in January 2021 and 45 deaths per day in September 2020.