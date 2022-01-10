Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid tested positive for the coronavirus Monday. His office said that "Minister Lapid is staying in his home in isolation and feeling well."

Lapid met in recent days with top Foreign Ministry officials, and on Sunday at a cabinet meeting he sat next to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Lapid the second minister to be infected with the virus in the current wave. He was preceded by Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, who tested positive on Wednesday

In recent days, several Knesset members have been infected with the coronavirus, along with several advisers and staff in the various departments of the Knesset.