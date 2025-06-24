US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) spread a conspiracy theory tying the State of Israel to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy during an online spat with Fox News host Mark R. Levin.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene told Levin, "Let me introduce you to my friend Jesus," and then "Jesus will return one day and those that did not recognize him will mourn."

Later in the post, she wrote, in apparent reference to President Kennedy: There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel’s nuclear program. And then he was assassinated."

Greene has opposed America's support for Israel's recent operation to eliminate the Iranian nuclear weapons program as well as America's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

This is not the first time Greene has peddled in antisemitic conspiracy theories, or even the theory that Israel was responsible for the assassination of JFK. In 2018, she liked a Twitter post claiming that Mossad agents were present in Dallas on the day of Kennedy's assassination.

Also in 2018, Greene became one of the most controversial Republicans in Congress after it was revealed that she had written Facebook screeds implying that a company owned by the Rothschilds, the wealthy Jewish banking family, had started a California wildfire from space.

Last year, Greene was one of two Republicans to vote against the Antisemitism Awareness Act. She claimed on X following the vote that the accusation that the Jews killed Jesus is true and therefore should not have been included in the bill.