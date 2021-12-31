On Thursday evening Israel's Ministry of Defense Mission to the US signed an agreement (LOA) for the purchase of 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters, which will replace the IAF’s “Yasur” helicopters.

The scope of the agreement is estimated at $2 billion in (FMF) funding.

The agreement was signed with the US Navy by the Head of the Mission, Brig. Gen. (Res.), Michel Ben Baruch, and includes an option to procure six additional helicopters. The first helicopters are expected in Israel during the year 2026.

In addition, the Head of Mission signed an additional agreement for the procurement of two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft. The agreement amounts to approximately $1.1 billion.

The platform will be adapted to meet the IAF’s operational requirements and Israeli systems will be integrated into aircraft. Procurement of these platforms is part of a large-scale program undertaken by the Ministry of Defense together with the IDF over the last year and a half, with the aim of strengthening the IDF’s capabilities, force buildup and preparedness to face existing and future threats.

Procurement plans also include the purchase of a new fleet of F-35 aircraft, refueling aircraft, CH-53K helicopters, advanced air munition, air defense systems, new marine and land platforms, as well as cyber systems.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said: “These procurement agreements are significant milestones in the IDF’s force buildup processes. We continue to strengthen our capabilities and to change and adapt our Air Force to face future challenges both near and far.”