Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is heading to the Knesset after it became clear that the coalition does not have a majority in the plenum, and the opposition refused to offset him.

Bennett and his office have made many attempts to prevent the prime minister from coming to the Knesset, as his daughter was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday and may have the Omicron variant. The opposition led by Benmjamin Netanyahu refuses to remove one MK to offset Bennett's absence, even though they are aware that the Omicron variant is highly contagious.

Bennett attacked Netanyahu: "The opposition's disregard for public health is extremely serious. While we do everything to raise the sense of responsibility of every citizen in the face of rising morbidity, Netanyahu is playing with the plague for a tiny political achievement. Netanyahu has lost every trace of national responsibility."

The Likud responded to the prime minister's criticism, saying: "Bennett is afraid. Contrary to Knesset regulations and in an unprecedented way, Bennett tried to escape accountability to the public. He also failed in this. At the height of the coronavirus crisis, we did not close the Knesset or run away from debates like Bennett."

"According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and according to the rules of the Knesset, Bennett must appear for the discussion and participate in the stand of those in isolation. That's why Bennett's spin is nonsense - he does not care about public health but about his political health, and it is indeed in danger," the Likud added.

The Likud explained their insistence on holding the debate: "An isolated MK comes to the isolation stand. According to the bylaws, the prime minister is required to present 40 signatures for the debate. No crying and no whining. He will be respected and accepted in the front."