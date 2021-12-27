Bennett at the Security and Policy Conference of the Institute for Pol

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was informed Monday afternoon that there is a high probability that his daughter, who tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, has the Omicron variant, a spokesperson for the prime minister announced.

The results of the test to determine which variant she has will be received in the next two days.

Accordingly, the prime minister will remain in isolation at this stage and will continue to work from his home in Ra'anana, despite the fact that he received a PCR test yesterday which came back negative.

Bennett left the cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights yesterday upon being informed that his daughter had tested positive.