A suspect has finally been arrested for targeting the small town of Aptos, California with vicious anti-Semitic flyers in August.

According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s office, the suspect was listed as Nicholas Sherman, 33. He was arrested in Sacramento, KSBW reported.

An investigation using video that had captured the suspect in the act, as well as forensic clues, identified Sherman as the man who dropped the leaflets on doorsteps over the summer. Police worked with the FBI and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to find him.

"Our community celebrates diversity and our office has no tolerance for hate. Every person regardless of race, religion, orientation, preferences or otherwise deserves to feel welcomed and we will do everything in our power to keep it that way," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

They added: “The nature of the flyers and specifically the inclusion of a swastika in connection with the hate speech made the act a crime.”

There have been reports of hundreds of similar flyers being distributed across the United States over the last week.

A large number of the leaflets were found in parts of California and North Carolina.

The flyers were found in Pasadena and Beverley Hills, California as well as in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Newsweek reported.

The flyers were also found in Montgomery, Maryland, where local residents alerted police. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin called the incident “appalling.”