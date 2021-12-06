Israel's weather to flip between summer and winter

After several cold, rainy, days - and snowfall on Mount Hermon - Monday will be partly cloudy or clear and slightly warmer, with temperatures rising to above seasonal average, especially in the mountains.

During the night, harsh eastern winds will blow in northern Israel.

Temperatures will rise again slightly on Tuesday, with the weather becoming warmer than seasonal average, and dry. In northern Israel and in the mountains, harsh eastern winds will blow, and there will be moderate cloud cover.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a significant drop in temperatures. The wind will pick up, and there may be haze. In southern Israel, there may be local sandstorms.

During the afternoon, rain will begin to fall in northern Israel, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. The rains will then spread to central Israel, and there is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams. Snow may fall on the peak of Mount Hermon, and temperatures will become lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly. During the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall, from northern Israel to the northern Negev.

Friday will see a significant rise in temperatures, and the weather will be hot and dry. Harsh eastern winds will blow in northern Israel and in the mountains.