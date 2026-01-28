Wet winter weather is expected to return to Israel, after a string of sunny, dry days.

On Wednesday, rain will fall in northern Israel, spreading to the center of the country over the course of the day, and reaching the northern Negev in the afternoon. There may be isolated thunderstorms, and strong winds will blow. During the morning hours, there may be haze. Temperatures will drop, and there is a risk of flooding in the northern Dead Sea area, beginning in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall in northern and central Israel, and a slight rise in temperatures.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise in central and southern Israel, reaching slightly above seasonal average.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, with an additional temperature rise across the country, reaching above seasonal average.