Weather: Rain expected tonight

Today is expected to be partly cloudy to overcast with high altitude clouds. In the center of the country and in the south there may be haze. Temperatures will continue to be higher than normal for the season. Toward the afternoon, cooler and humid air will enter areas of Israel.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to overcast. Rain, mostly light, will begin to fall intermittently from the north of the country to the northern Negev. In the morning, the rain will intensify in the north of the country, where there may also be occasional thunderstorms.

Tomorrow intermittent rains accompanied by strong winds will be expected from the north of the country to the northern Negev. In the north of the country there may be occasional thunderstorms. In the south of the country there may be haze. There are concerns of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. Temperatures are to drop considerably.

Toward evening the rain is expected to gradually subside.