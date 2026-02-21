Forecaster Lior Sudri on Saturday evening published his expectations for the coming week's weather, noting that winter weather is expected to return, replacing the dust storms and the warm sunny days Israel has enjoyed for around two weeks.

According to the forecast, temperatures are expected to drop, with local rainfall in various parts of the country, snowfall on Mount Hermon’s summit, and potential flooding in eastern streams.

On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and inland areas. Light drizzle or local rainfall is expected in northern Israel. Sunday night will see local rainfall, mostly in northern Israel and along the coastline.

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with an additional drop in temperatures. Intermittent local showers are expected, mainly in northern and central Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon’s summit, and there is a risk of flooding in eastern streams. By the afternoon, local rainfall is also expected in the northern Negev.

Tuesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy. During the morning hours, there will be local rainfall, from northern Israel to the northern Negev. Streams in eastern Israel may flood, and snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon’s summit.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight rise in temperatures. Local rains will fall in northern Israel, and possibly in central Israel as well.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching seasonal average.