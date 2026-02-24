An El Al flight from Tel Aviv to New York was forced to turn back and return to Israel within the past 24 hours after encountering severe weather conditions en route to the United States.

After approximately eight hours in the air, the flight crew made the decision to reverse course when authorities at Newark Airport temporarily closed the airport due to extreme weather, prompting changes in landing instructions. The aircraft was unable to land safely under the revised conditions.

As reports indicated that the storm system along the U.S. East Coast was intensifying, the pilots opted to return the passengers to Ben Gurion Airport, prioritizing safety.

In the wake of the incident, a spokesperson for Arkia said the airline’s flights were also experiencing delays as crews awaited an improvement in weather conditions. The company said it is closely monitoring the situation in New York and remains in constant contact with airport authorities to ensure passenger safety.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Israeli travelers have been forced to remain in hotels due to heavy snowfall in New York, with no clear timetable yet for when flights will be able to resume.