After a few days of extremely cold weather, Friday will be slightly warmer - but the pleasant weather is not expected to last.

Temperatures are expected to rise Friday, becoming warmer than seasonal average, especially in northern Israel. There may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Saturday will see a drop in temperatures, along with rainfall concentrated mainly in northern and central Israel. There may also be local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday will see temperatures rise again.

Israel's Meteorological Service, located in Beit Dagan, published a report analyzing the unusual rainfall this season. According to the report, Israel is experiencing a dramatic increase in "barrages of rain" which last between 10-60 minutes but which are powerful enough to cause municipal infrastructure to collapse and create flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority reported that the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has not risen since Tuesday, and now stands at 213.255 meters below sea level, 0.255 below the lower red line and 4.455 meters below the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.