Terror victim to Border Police officers: 'Without you, I don't know if I would be here'

The Border Police officers who on Saturday saved the life of Avraham Elmaliah, 20, on Sunday visited him at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

On Saturday, terrorist Mohammad Shoukat Mohammad Salima, 25, stabbed Elmaliah near Damascus Gate before attempting to stab a Border Police officer at the scene.

Salima, a resident of the Palestinian Authority (PA) town of Salfit, was eliminated at the scene.

Turning to the officers, Elmaliah said, "I want to tell you thank you, thank you very much. You saved me. Without you, I don't know if I would still be here. You were in the right place, at the right time."

"I heard that they interrogated you - I don't understand, how can that be?"

"These are incidents which need to be investigated, and it's all okay," First Sergeant Major L. said. "In the end, we did our job, and we did what needed to be done."

Corporal S. added, "What's most important is that everyone is healthy."

Nachman Elmaliah, Avraham's brother, said, "If G-d had not sent you, I don't know if I would have my brother today. Instead of meeting in the hospital, we could have met at a funeral. We will always support you."