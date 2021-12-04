Victim of terror attack speaks up

Avraham Elmaliah, the 21-year-old haredi who suffered moderate to severe injuries in a stabbing attack on Saturday afternoon, spoke Saturday about the moments of the attack, which occurred as he made his way home from the Western Wall.

“I was returning from praying Mincha (the afternoon prayer – ed.) at the Western Wall, and I went through Damascus Gate,” Elmaliah said.

“I crossed the street, and I wasn’t paying attention, and suddenly a terrorist was chasing me. He wanted to murder me, he tried every place on my body.”

He added: “A soldier arrived who tried to separate [us], the terrorist tried to stab him – and they killed him.”

Elmaliah was treated at the scene and transported to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he was admitted to the trauma unit.