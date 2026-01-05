הרס בגבעת מקנה אברהם ללא קרדיט

Large forces from the Border Police and Civil Administration on Sunday night carried out a raid on Givat Mikneh Avraham in Area B, near the settlement of Ma'ale Amos in Gush Etzion.

During the raid, the forces destroyed the structures at site, in the site's second demolition within a single month.

According to reports from the area, the bulldozer brought to the site, under the orders of the Civil Administration inspectors, also destroyed the solar power system that had been used by the residents during the winter season, as well as a goat pen.

The hill's residents reported that, once again, Arab workers were used to carry out the demolition, despite their alleged involvement in violent incidents in the past.

Meanwhile, Central Command chief Avi Bluth signed an order declaring the hill a closed military zone for a period of one year. Five residents were arrested Monday morning after their home was demolished, on the grounds of violating the order.

Mikneh Avraham's residents slammed, "After this night, it's hard to shake the feeling that we have regressed three years. The wave of destruction we are experiencing on the hills in the past month is unprecedented since the government was established, and indicates an attempt to eradicate all the pioneering outposts that block with their very presence the establishment of a Palestinian state."

"This will not happen, even if the disgraceful silence of the government ministers continues. These hills will, G-d willing, turn into flourishing settlements in the Land of Israel."

The IDF stated: "The security forces operated last night to enforce once again the [demolition of] several illegal Israeli building components in the Al-Maniya area in the Etzion Territorial Brigade. It should be emphasized that these building components were erected illegally in Area B. The evacuation was carried out in accordance with an order signed by the Central Command chief, following criminal activities and serious incidents of crime and violence at the site that affected the security of the area."

It was further stated that "the IDF, including the Civil Administration and all security bodies, will continue to act to strengthen security and maintain law and order in Judea and Samaria, with an emphasis on enforcement against illegal buildings that harm the security and stability of the region."