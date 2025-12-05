תיעוד ממצלמת הגוף של לוחם דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Commando Brigade, the Menashe Brigade, the Samaria Brigade, and the IAF, together with Shin Bet and Border Police forces, have concluded a two-week counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria.

The operation aimed to foil the establishment of terrorist infrastructure in the area and maintain the IDF's freedom of operation in the region.

During the operation, the forces eliminated six terrorists, arrested dozens of suspects, and interrogated dozens of others. In addition, they located and seized hundreds of thousands of Shekels that were intended for terror funding, along with dozens of weapons, including pistols, rifles, M-16 and Carlo assault weapons, ammunition, and knives.

30 airstrikes were conducted during the operation, alongside joint operations between the ground and air forces, with the latter transporting troops and providing precise air cover.

Furthermore, troops from the Maglan Unit located weapons in the areas of Tammun and Far'a, hidden inside large pots at the entrances of their residences. They also located inciting materials and Hamas-supporting books.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל בצפון השומרון דובר צה"ל

In the Jenin camp, Engineering Corps troops from the Menashe Regional Brigade located and dismantled explosive devices and weapons.

Additionally, the troops dismantled two terrorists’ residences simultaneously in two different locations in the area.