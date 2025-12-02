המחבל עוכב - והסתער עם סכין על הלוחמים ללא קרדיט

Security camera footage captured the moment a terrorist stabbed two IDF soldiers near the town of Ateret in the Binyamin region.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., a civilian called the Binyamin Council's emergency hotline to report a suspicious individual walking along Route 465 with a backpack.

The call center passed the report on to the IDF, and in the meantime, the Ateret security control room tracked the suspect using security cameras.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and approached him to conduct a security check. During the security check, the terrorist stabbed two soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist.

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured and were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment.