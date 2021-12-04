Border Police officers who eliminated terrorist are interrogated

The Border Police officers who eliminated the terrorist responsible for a Saturday afternoon stabbing attack have been interrogated by the Department for the Investigation of Police Officers.

The officers are a male career police officer who is 22, and a 20-year-old woman who is doing her mandatory service.

At the same time, it was reported that the police, in a focused operation near the central town of Ginaton, arrested an Arab suspected of transporting the terrorist.

The terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Shoukat Mohammad Salima, a 25-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority (PA) town of Salfit, and who was in pre-1967 Israel illegally. Salima spent three months in an Israeli prison during 2020, after being convicted of incitement. He belonged to the Fatah faction, which is led by PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.

In the attack, Salima stabbed a 21-year-old haredi man in his back and neck, causing him moderate to severe injuries. The victim was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, fully conscious.

Shortly after the stabbing, riots broke out at the scene.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that experience “has taught us that we must fully neutralize a terrorist during an event which is occurring, and that is exactly what these Border Police officers did today in their quick and determined response to an attack on a civilian and an attempt to harm them as well.”

“In a terror attack, the soldiers and police officers are forced to make a decision in a split second, and they made the correct decision. These fighters are not alone. I give them my full backing for their actions, and we as police will stand beside them, aid them, and help them in whatever is necessary.

“In these days, police officers and Israel Police fighters are stationed all over Israel, while uncompromisingly dealing with crime and terror, and I repeat what I said about Umm al-Fahm: Whoever attempts to harm police officers and civilians should know that his blood is on his own head.”

In a statement, the Im Tirtzu organization said, “It is a disgrace that the Department for Investigations of Police Officers is investigating the border policemen who saved lives by acting with bravery, speed, and efficiency to eliminate the terrorist. Rather than investigating them, they should be giving them a medal.”