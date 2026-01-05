The Jerusalem District Court has sentenced three terrorists, including a minor, to lengthy prison sentences of 20 and 23 years in prison, who were convicted of carrying out a stabbing attack in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem in July 2023.

The terrorists were also given suspended prison sentences and were ordered to compensate the complainant in a total amount of 150,000 shekels.

The three terrorists stabbed the Jew, who was seriously injured and required life-saving medical treatment. According to the verdict, the terrorists conspired to carry out a murderous terrorist attack against Jews.

The indictment indicates that months before the attack, the terrorists decided to carry out a stabbing attack, equipped themselves with knives, entered Israel illegally and arrived in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. When they noticed the complainant on Margalit Street, they saw that he was a Jew and attacked him with knives, with the intention of killing him, causing him serious physical and mental injuries.

As a result of the attack, the Jew was taken to the hospital in serious condition, with numerous stab wounds to his limbs, neck, chest and abdomen, and a knife stuck in his back. He suffered serious injuries to his lungs, liver and stomach, fractured ribs, and lost signs of life during the operation, until his condition stabilized after life-saving treatment. He was later diagnosed with a permanent disability of 46 percent.

The terrorists were convicted of the crimes of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a knife and unlawful considered this in sentencing him.

In its arguments for sentencing, the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office requested that the terrorists be sentenced to 25 years in prison, along with probation and monetary compensation. The attorney's office emphasized that this was one of the most serious terrorist offenses, carried out on an ideological basis, with prior planning and a combined attack on a random victim in a public space.

In the verdict, the court noted that the severity of the offense should be attributed to the prior planning, the joint attack by three terrorists on a single victim, the determination and great cruelty of the act, and its serious consequences, and emphasized that terrorist offenses require severe punishment in order to protect public and state security.