Man suspected of killing teen to be charged with aggravated murder

Israel's State Prosecutor Amit Aisman has decided to indict Edward Kachura, who is suspected of murdering 17-year-old Lital Yael Melnik in October.

Kachura will be charged with aggravated murder.

Earlier this week, the State Prosecutor ordered that Kachura's arrest be extended to allow for additional investigations. In the coming days, a Prosecutor's Statement will be issued, ahead of the indictment.

Ruth Melnik, sister of the deceased, responded to Aisman's decision by saying, "It's great to hear that people finally understand that we're talking about a murderer, who committed aggravated murder. We will continue to fight, as we have fought until now."

Kachura, 49, met the deceased girl at the psychiatric institution where he was employed as a nurse. The two became close and during Melnik's lifetime, Kachura referred to her as his "partner" and said that he did so at her request. In early October, Melnik was found dead and partially buried at a construction site in Kiryat Motzkin.